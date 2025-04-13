Cleanliness Of Cricket Stadium During PSL Matches Underway
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2025 | 04:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) continuously cleaned the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) cricket matches, which started on April 11.
According to the RWMC spokesman, to keep the area neat and clean, the RWMC had deployed additional staff members, including sanitary workers and supervisors, in two shifts at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Chief Executive Officer of RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar said the areas inside and outside the stadium, including the Double Road and parking areas, were being cleaned daily while workers performed their duties during the matches till the end of the game. Sajid said that waste bins had been placed from Faizabad to Double Road to ensure cleanliness. Meanwhile, the RWMC’s "Suthra Punjab" campaign, launched on the instruction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, was in full swing to keep the division neat and clean.
Under the drive, cleanliness of all tehsils and districts' urban and rural areas was being carried out regularly. At the same time, waste containers were being repaired, and mechanical sweeping of roads, metro bus stations, and washing were also done. He said that the sanitation staff of RWMC had removed thousands of tons of garbage and rubbish from Rawalpindi City and other tehsils of the district. He said complaints received on social media platforms were also being addressed, while the cleanliness of metro stations, bus stands, graveyards, and other public places was also being carried out. He said residents were informed about keeping their surroundings clean through pamphlets, banners, and social media platforms. In case of any complaint, citizens were asked to register their complaints on helpline number 1139, which would be rectified immediately, he added.
