UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cleanliness Of Drainage Continue Before Monsoon

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 04:40 PM

Cleanliness of drainage continue before monsoon

Drainage work was underway before the start of the monsoon season on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad here on Tuesday

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Drainage work was underway before the start of the monsoon season on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad here on Tuesday.

In this regard, the drain from Amna Masjid Hassan Town to PMA Road was cleaned and a large amount of garbage was removed from the drain and the drain was deepened as per the required measurements.

During the joint campaign of District Administration and Cantonment Board, Cantonment board staff was carrying out the cleaning work under the supervision of Public Health Officer Cantonment Board Nasir Hussain.

This cleaning work will continue until the drains were completely cleaned. Citizens were requested to refrain from dumping garbage in drains and waterways to avoid blockage of drains and disruption of sewerage system.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Road Nasir Mosque From

Recent Stories

Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industr ..

1 minute ago

UAE condemns Houthi targeting of Saudi Arabia with ..

16 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak launches Khalifa International ..

16 minutes ago

Xposure’s 5th edition will be held in February 2 ..

16 minutes ago

Ajman Chamber fuses digital services with Ajman Pa ..

25 minutes ago

Environment conducive for investment in dairy and ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.