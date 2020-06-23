Cleanliness of drainage continue before monsoon

Drainage work was underway before the start of the monsoon season on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad here on Tuesday

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Drainage work was underway before the start of the monsoon season on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad here on Tuesday.

In this regard, the drain from Amna Masjid Hassan Town to PMA Road was cleaned and a large amount of garbage was removed from the drain and the drain was deepened as per the required measurements.

During the joint campaign of District Administration and Cantonment Board, Cantonment board staff was carrying out the cleaning work under the supervision of Public Health Officer Cantonment Board Nasir Hussain.

This cleaning work will continue until the drains were completely cleaned. Citizens were requested to refrain from dumping garbage in drains and waterways to avoid blockage of drains and disruption of sewerage system.