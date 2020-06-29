Cleanliness of drainage continue in Abbottabad

Drainage work was underway in Silk Road and Supply Bazaar area with joint collaboration of District Administration and Cantonment Board Abbottabad

In this regard, cleaning work was being carried out in Silk Road, Supply Bazaar and adjoining neighborhoods, under which garbage was being cleaned from drains and serious encroachments were being eliminated.

One of the biggest problems was working to improve drainage as work on the cleanliness of drainage continued in phase wise so that the sewerage system was not disrupted during rains and rain water could easily flow out of the city through major drains instead of accumulating on the roads. In addition, encroachments on drains were being determined and all illegal encroachments will be removed in phases.