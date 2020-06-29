UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cleanliness Of Drainage Continue In Abbottabad

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 08:17 PM

Cleanliness of drainage continue in Abbottabad

Drainage work was underway in Silk Road and Supply Bazaar area with joint collaboration of District Administration and Cantonment Board Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Drainage work was underway in Silk Road and Supply Bazaar area with joint collaboration of District Administration and Cantonment board Abbottabad.

In this regard, cleaning work was being carried out in Silk Road, Supply Bazaar and adjoining neighborhoods, under which garbage was being cleaned from drains and serious encroachments were being eliminated.

One of the biggest problems was working to improve drainage as work on the cleanliness of drainage continued in phase wise so that the sewerage system was not disrupted during rains and rain water could easily flow out of the city through major drains instead of accumulating on the roads. In addition, encroachments on drains were being determined and all illegal encroachments will be removed in phases.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Water All From Silk Road Rains

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs remote meeting of Stra ..

48 minutes ago

UAE provides COVID-19 aid and PPE to 1 million med ..

1 hour ago

Interpol Says Would Not Consider Iran's Potential ..

26 seconds ago

Islamabad High Court disposes of bail petition on ..

28 seconds ago

Asfandyar Wali condemns terrorists' attack on PSX ..

29 seconds ago

Palestine announces 97 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.