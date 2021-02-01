UrduPoint.com
Cleanliness Of Khanpur Dam Canal Kicks Off

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 01:04 PM

Cleanliness of Khanpur Dam canal kicks off

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has started cleaning of Khanpur Dam canal which provides water from Khanpur Dam to the residents of the twin cities

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has started cleaning of Khanpur Dam canal which provides water from Khanpur Dam to the residents of the twin cities.

Talking to media ,Managing Director WASA Raja Shaukat said due to cleanliness of the channel, the water supply has been decreased to the residents of Rawalpindi city from 6 million gallons to 2 millon gallons while full supply would be restored by February 9.

The areas which would be affected are Sadiqabad, Pirwadhai, Shamsabad, Dhok Matkal and the adjacent areas,he added.

He urged the residents to use water judiciously during this period.

