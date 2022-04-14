UrduPoint.com

Cleanliness Of Metro Bus Stations Being Ensured: MD RWMC

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2022 | 07:49 PM

Managing Director Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC), Owais Manzoor Tarar on Thursday said that, like the city's cleanliness, the sanitation of the metro bus service stations was also being ensured

The MD RWMC told APP that sanitary workers were striving to keep the cleanliness of this project up to the international standard, while travelers also lauded the RWMC for maintaining the cleanliness of the metro bus stations.

He informed that 63 workers had been deployed at the city's eight bazaars doing their work in two shifts established at Allama Iqbal Park, Haidri Chowk, Committee Chowk, Khayban Sir Syed, Gulzar Quaid, Dhoke Hassu, Chakri and Adiala road.

Owais further said that one of each bazaar had been set up in Tehsil Murree, Kahutta, Taxila, Gujar Khan, and Kalar Syeda, whereas 17 workers performed their duties in two shifts. In addition, around 30 containers were placed near the bazaars, and visitors and stall vendors were urged to cooperate with RWMC staff to ensure a hygienic environment there.

The MD urged the residents to throw garbage in waste containers and avoid dumping it on roads, drains and open plots and "Join us, spread the message of cleanliness to every home, and help in our efforts to prevent and spread lethal diseases", he added.

