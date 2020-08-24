UrduPoint.com
Cleanliness Of Muharram Processions Routes Directed

Cleanliness of Muharram processions routes directed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :The Managing Director Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Awais Manzoor Tarar Monday said that directions were given for cleanliness of Imambarghs and routes of Muharram ul Harram processions.

Talking to APP, he said that the debris must be removed from the routes of Muharram processions adding that strict action will be taken against any negligence.

He said that the leaves of the sanitary staff was canceled in this regard.

He stated that monitoring of cleanliness would also be done in a bid to clean the city during Muharram ul Harram.

He said that directions were also given to clean Imambargh falling in the jurisdiction of the 46 union councils of Rawal Town and 8 union councils of Potohar Town.

On the other hand, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi capt Anwar ul Haq said that fool proof security is being ensured during Muharram-ul-Haram.

He said that police officials were asked to take pre-emptive steps to ensure arrangements for extending protection and other facilities to the Muharram processions.

