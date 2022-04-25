Cleanliness of nullahs at D-12 to begin soon: CDA

Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Monday said a cleanliness drive for nullahs passing through sector D-12 would be commenced soon to ensure smooth flow of water from the drains

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Monday said a cleanliness drive for nullahs passing through sector D-12 would be commenced soon to ensure smooth flow of water from the drains.

The authority had allocated Rs 40 million for the purpose while tenders would be floated soon in the news papers, said director sanitation Fateh Maku.

Talking to APP on Monday, he said heavy machinery would be deployed to clean the drains, besides erecting fences on the banks so that garbage and sewage cannot enter the drains.

He held people living on both banks of nullahs responsible for polluting the streams by dumping their garbage into it. Action will be taken against those dumping garbage and debris into the drains, he added.

Over a dozen streams flowed from Margalla Hills but with the passage of time all of them have turned into filthy nullahs mainly due to mismanagement and establishment of slums on their banks. The slum dwellers in many areas discharge sewage and garbage into these streams.