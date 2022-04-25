UrduPoint.com

Cleanliness Of Nullahs At D-12 To Begin Soon: CDA

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2022 | 05:14 PM

Cleanliness of nullahs at D-12 to begin soon: CDA

Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Monday said a cleanliness drive for nullahs passing through sector D-12 would be commenced soon to ensure smooth flow of water from the drains

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Monday said a cleanliness drive for nullahs passing through sector D-12 would be commenced soon to ensure smooth flow of water from the drains.

The authority had allocated Rs 40 million for the purpose while tenders would be floated soon in the news papers, said director sanitation Fateh Maku.

Talking to APP on Monday, he said heavy machinery would be deployed to clean the drains, besides erecting fences on the banks so that garbage and sewage cannot enter the drains.

He held people living on both banks of nullahs responsible for polluting the streams by dumping their garbage into it. Action will be taken against those dumping garbage and debris into the drains, he added.

Over a dozen streams flowed from Margalla Hills but with the passage of time all of them have turned into filthy nullahs mainly due to mismanagement and establishment of slums on their banks. The slum dwellers in many areas discharge sewage and garbage into these streams.

Related Topics

Water Capital Development Authority All From Million

Recent Stories

LHC adjourns hearing of Maryam Nawaz's plea for Um ..

LHC adjourns hearing of Maryam Nawaz's plea for Umrah

24 minutes ago
 BISP cards being revived for deserving persons: Fa ..

BISP cards being revived for deserving persons: Faisal Kundi

4 minutes ago
 Safety, security of the citizens; priority of poli ..

Safety, security of the citizens; priority of police: IGP

4 minutes ago
 Huge rush witnessed in "Bachat Bazaars" for purcha ..

Huge rush witnessed in "Bachat Bazaars" for purchasing food items on affordable ..

4 minutes ago
 PTI berates Sindh govt for failing to trace Dua Ze ..

PTI berates Sindh govt for failing to trace Dua Zehra

4 minutes ago
 LHC issues notice to NAB on Maryam Nawaz plea for ..

LHC issues notice to NAB on Maryam Nawaz plea for passport

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.