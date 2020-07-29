Cleanliness on Eid-ul-Azha, DC seeks cooperation of people

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Capt (rtd) Anwar ul Haq on Tuesday urged the people to discard off the offal and other waste of sacrificial animals properly tied in bio-degradable waste bags to maintain cleanliness and develop a tidy environment on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Capt (rtd) Anwar ul Haq on Tuesday urged the people to discard off the offal and other waste of sacrificial animals properly tied in bio-degradable waste bags to maintain cleanliness and develop a tidy environment on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

He said this during his visit to the awareness camps installed by Rawalpindi Waste Management Company and Albayrak in Civil Lines UC-45.

DC said that Eidul Azha is an event which promotes the spirit of sacrifice in society as well as teaches the believers to follow the Islamic rules of cleanliness.

When you got free from sacrificial responsibilities, do not throw its waste outside of the house, in nullahs, streets and in open plots and put the offals in the waste bags provided by the company or throw it in the containers in their colony or give it to sanitary workers or specified vehicle, DC urged.

On the occasion, DC Rawalpindi accompanied with Managing Director (MD) RWMC Awais Manzoor Tarrar also distributed waste bags and leaflets among the visitors and asked them to use helpline numbers of RWMC 0315-103998, 051-40316, 9291108-4801737 in order to receive waste bags on Eid-ul-Azha or in case of any query.

MD RWMC said that without the cooperation of public department cannot maintain cleanliness in the city, adding that the role of citizens in cleaning the society was most important and company was focusing on public awareness besides cleaning the city through trained staff.

Awais Manzoor said that department had made a comprehensive plan regarding Eid-ul-Azha cleanliness operation and will act accordingly.