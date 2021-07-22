Cleanliness operation continue in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :Eidul Azha cleanliness operation by Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is underway in the provincial capital.

According to LWMC sources, on second day of Eidul Azha, the company removed 6,633 ton offal and waste from different parts of the city. Additional pickups were operating at 119 waste collection points set up across the city.

LWMC Chief Executive Officer Rafia Haider said that 147 tonnes waste had been removed from Ravi Town, 351 tonnes from Shalimar town, 314 tonnes from Wagha Town, 247 tonnes from Aziz Bhatti town, 253 tonnes from Ganj Bakhsh Town, 192 tonnes from Gulberg Town, 483 tonnes from Samanabad, 572 tonnes from Allama Iqbal town and 271 tonnes from Nishter Town.

She said that 290 UC camps were functional while 18 model camps set up for distribution of waste bags and creating awareness among people.

She further said that phenyl and lime powder were being used to overcome the problem of foul smell.

Entire machinery and staff of LWMC were in field to make Eidul Azha cleanliness operation successful,she added.