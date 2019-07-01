Cleanliness operation continues in Jhang

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) ::A cleanliness operation continued here to make the city clean and beautiful.

The operation is being strictly monitored by officers of the district administration.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Watto while talking to local journalists said all possible resources were being utilized to clean areas of the city.

He appealed citizens to cooperate with the sanitary staff for cleanliness of their respective areas.