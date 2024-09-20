Cleanliness Operation Launched In Rural Areas
Published September 20, 2024
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) District administration launched a cleanliness campaign in rural areas and also provided essential machinery in different union councils.
The campaign was started following instructions from Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu visited Basti Larr and Chak 5 Faiz and inspected the cleanliness arrangements.
He met locals and sought their feedback. He also urged people to cooperate with the cleanliness teams. He also issued instructions to maintain cleanliness in the union councils. Assistant Commissioner Saif ul islam also briefed the deputy commissioner about the overall cleanliness programme. He added that cleanliness was being done with modern machinery.
Local people appreciated the government’s effort for resolving issues of sewerage in their union council.
