Cleanliness Operation Launched In Sargodha
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2024 | 04:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) The Suthra Punjab intuitive of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was launched in Sargodha here on Saturday.
Secretary Regional Transport Authority Malik Muhammad Tahir kicked off the initiative.
He held a meeting with owners of all bus stands in Sargodha and issued instructions to them to make special arrangements for cleanliness or face strict legal action.
Later, he visited the General Bus Stand. Bus Stand Inspector Muhammad Akhtar Bajwa immediately started necessary steps to clean the stand. Malik Muhammad Tahir personally went to passengers to know about their problems. The passengers thanked Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for providing so many facilities .
