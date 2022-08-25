Cleanliness operation ongoing in provincial capital

Cleanliness operation of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is under way in the city to ensure neat and clean environment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Cleanliness operation of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is under way in the city to ensure neat and clean environment.

According to LWMC sources here on Thursday, Company's Chief Executive Officer Rafia Haider said that LWMC officers, staff and machinery are fully mobilized in field to ensure best cleanliness arrangements.

She said that during last 24 hours almost 6,000 tons of waste has been removed from the provincial capital.

The CEO said that temporary waste collection points in 9 towns of the metropolis are being cleared on regular basis.

She appealed to people to cooperate with the company in maintaining clean and healthy environment of Lahore.