Cleanliness operation started at populated areas: CEO MWMC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Shahid Yaqoob said on Wednesday that advance arrangements had been started to ensure the best cleanliness during the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.

During his visit to different areas and landfill sites of the city here, the CEO of MWMC said that new landfill sites were being searched while planning was also underway to purchase new machinery to avoid any inconvenience in cleanliness operation.

The company had started cleanliness operations at parks and other places in populated areas while new dustbins and containers were also being installed, he added.

He said that per directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jehangir, a special combing operation had been started to ensure strict action against those involved in throwing garbage and building material on roads.

The MWMC CEO urged citizens to dispose off garbage at designated places and warned them of heavy fines over violations.