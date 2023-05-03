UrduPoint.com

Cleanliness Operation Started At Populated Areas: CEO MWMC

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Cleanliness operation started at populated areas: CEO MWMC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Shahid Yaqoob said on Wednesday that advance arrangements had been started to ensure the best cleanliness during the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.

During his visit to different areas and landfill sites of the city here, the CEO of MWMC said that new landfill sites were being searched while planning was also underway to purchase new machinery to avoid any inconvenience in cleanliness operation.

The company had started cleanliness operations at parks and other places in populated areas while new dustbins and containers were also being installed, he added.

He said that per directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jehangir, a special combing operation had been started to ensure strict action against those involved in throwing garbage and building material on roads.

The MWMC CEO urged citizens to dispose off garbage at designated places and warned them of heavy fines over violations.

Related Topics

Multan Company Visit Best

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Board of ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Board of Directors of Qatar Free Zones ..

36 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid directs support of Sudanese pe ..

Mohammed bin Rashid directs support of Sudanese people stranded in UAE and provi ..

2 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar, Andrew Schofer discuss bilateral econom ..

Ishaq Dar, Andrew Schofer discuss bilateral economic ties

2 hours ago
 NA Speaker constitutes Special Committee to probe ..

NA Speaker constitutes Special Committee to probe into audio leaks of Najam Saqi ..

2 hours ago
 Kuwait crude oil traded at US$80.97 pb

Kuwait crude oil traded at US$80.97 pb

4 hours ago
 PM leaves for UK today to attend King Charles III' ..

PM leaves for UK today to attend King Charles III's coronation

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.