Cleanliness Operation Underway In Bahawalpur Under Clean Punjab Campaign

Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2024 | 07:47 PM

Under the auspices of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company, a comprehensive Clean Punjab Campaign is underway in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Under the auspices of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company, a comprehensive Clean Punjab Campaign is underway in Bahawalpur.

As part of this initiative, a special cleanliness operation was carried out in the areas of AC Bus Terminal, Lari Adda, Jafri Town, Muslim Colony, Karna Basti, and Qasim Town within the jurisdiction of Union Council 3.

During the operation, a total of 35 tons of solid waste was transported out of the city from Union Council 3. In addition, cleanliness operations were conducted at Lari Adda and AC Bus Terminal which included cleaning of bus stands, AC terminal building, waiting areas, and other sanitation work.

BWMC is providing a clean environment for incoming travelers in the city. Furthermore, pamphlets regarding cleanliness were distributed among passengers by the company's communication wing.

