Cleanliness Operation Underway In Bahawalpur Under Clean Punjab Campaign
Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2024 | 07:47 PM
Under the auspices of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company, a comprehensive Clean Punjab Campaign is underway in Bahawalpur
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Under the auspices of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company, a comprehensive Clean Punjab Campaign is underway in Bahawalpur.
As part of this initiative, a special cleanliness operation was carried out in the areas of AC Bus Terminal, Lari Adda, Jafri Town, Muslim Colony, Karna Basti, and Qasim Town within the jurisdiction of Union Council 3.
During the operation, a total of 35 tons of solid waste was transported out of the city from Union Council 3. In addition, cleanliness operations were conducted at Lari Adda and AC Bus Terminal which included cleaning of bus stands, AC terminal building, waiting areas, and other sanitation work.
BWMC is providing a clean environment for incoming travelers in the city. Furthermore, pamphlets regarding cleanliness were distributed among passengers by the company's communication wing.
Recent Stories
Radio Pakistan's channel continues to enrich Ramadan experience of listeners
Ex-NHL player Koltsov, boyfriend of Sabalenka, dead at 42: federation
France faces high-risk vote on EU-Canada free trade deal
PTI approaches IHC to hold gathering in Islamabad
Kohat police arrested 19 drug peddlers
AD&SJ visits central jail, inspects facilities for inmates
UN warns planet 'on the brink' after warmest decade on record
Two gangs busted, six arrested with 40 motorcycles, 10 mobile phones
Lawmakers check quality, weight of edibles
Sports Advisor for early completion of renovation of Arbab Niaz Stadium
DC Sanghar administers oath to newly elected municipal councilors
AC Potohar apprehends 9 offenders for overcharging
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Radio Pakistan's channel continues to enrich Ramadan experience of listeners5 minutes ago
-
PTI approaches IHC to hold gathering in Islamabad5 minutes ago
-
Kohat police arrested 19 drug peddlers8 minutes ago
-
AD&SJ visits central jail, inspects facilities for inmates9 minutes ago
-
Two gangs busted, six arrested with 40 motorcycles, 10 mobile phones9 minutes ago
-
Lawmakers check quality, weight of edibles9 minutes ago
-
DC Sanghar administers oath to newly elected municipal councilors13 minutes ago
-
AC Potohar apprehends 9 offenders for overcharging13 minutes ago
-
ICT Police suspends 462 social media accounts to fuel extremism; spokesman12 minutes ago
-
IG Police inaugurates new trauma center building in Quetta police line12 minutes ago
-
AJK President advocates industrialization to tackle unemployment12 minutes ago
-
CDA closes all trails till Mrach 23rd12 minutes ago