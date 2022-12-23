Cleanliness plan chalked out by BWMC for Christmas

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Bahawalpur Waste Management Company has started special cleaning arrangements in the city on the occasion of Christmas.

On the instructions of Chief Executive Officer Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Mohammad Naeem Akhtar, the operation wing has prepared a plan to make Christian neighborhoods waste-free before the day of Christmas.

During the cleaning operation, all the small and big churches in the city will be cleaned and whitewashed. Before the day of Christmas, cleaning arrangements will be made on the paths of all recreational points in the city. CEO Company Mohammad Naeem Akhtar has said that a large number of the Christian community is associated with BWMC. They keep the city clean and provide a clean environment to the citizens of Bahawalpur despite limited resources.