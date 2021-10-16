Cleanliness plan chalks out on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

Municipal Corporation Sukkur has chalked out a special cleanliness plan on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) with an objective to ensure waste free surroundings of 10 major routes of Milad processions

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Municipal Corporation Sukkur has chalked out a special cleanliness plan on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) with an objective to ensure waste free surroundings of 10 major routes of Milad processions.

According to the plan, sanitary crew along with machinery will be deployed on procession's routes, besides manual sweeping, mechanical sweeping and washing of the major roads.

Municipal Commissioner Sukkur Muhammad Ali Shaikh requested the people to observe cautions regarding cleanliness of the overall district during celebrations ofEid Milad.