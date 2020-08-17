UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cleanliness Plan Devised For Ashura

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 11:00 PM

Cleanliness plan devised for Ashura

Plans have been made to keep the city neat and clean during Ashura (Muharram ul Haraam 9th and 10th).

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Plans have been made to keep the city neat and clean during Ashura (Muharram ul Haraam 9th and 10th).

According to Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) spokesman, in order to ensure cleanliness during Muharram, the waste containers would be emptied while mechanical Sweepers would be used to clean the streets, Imambargahs and its vicinity.

The spokesman said the routes of Muharram procession would be cleaned, adding, the construction material or debris would be removed from the routes of procession.

He said that leaves of the workers would be cancelled as they have to perform their duties during the Holy Mourning Days (7-10 Muharram) while extra workers would be appointed to clean waste containers by using heavy machinery.

Related Topics

Company Rawalpindi From Muharram

Recent Stories

SSC, DRASSA sign agreement

21 minutes ago

DFM achieves 96% compliance in listed companies’ ..

21 minutes ago

UAE’s constant price GDP amounts to AED368.52 bi ..

21 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President discuss bi ..

51 minutes ago

SCCI explores post-COVID-19 industrial sector plan ..

1 hour ago

World Muslim Communities Council highlights suppor ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.