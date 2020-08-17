Cleanliness plan devised for Ashura

Plans have been made to keep the city neat and clean during Ashura (Muharram ul Haraam 9th and 10th).

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Plans have been made to keep the city neat and clean during Ashura (Muharram ul Haraam 9th and 10th).

According to Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) spokesman, in order to ensure cleanliness during Muharram, the waste containers would be emptied while mechanical Sweepers would be used to clean the streets, Imambargahs and its vicinity.

The spokesman said the routes of Muharram procession would be cleaned, adding, the construction material or debris would be removed from the routes of procession.

He said that leaves of the workers would be cancelled as they have to perform their duties during the Holy Mourning Days (7-10 Muharram) while extra workers would be appointed to clean waste containers by using heavy machinery.