Cleanliness plan for city devised

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Bahawalpur Waste Management Company (BWMC) has devised a plan for cleanliness arrangements in the city on Eidul Fitr.

This was stated by Chief Executive Officer, BWMC, Muhammad Naeem Akhhtar in a press release issued here on Friday.

He said that all officers, sanitary inspectors and sanitary staff would perform duty during Eid holidays. He said that all mosques and eidgahs would be disinfected with anti-infection chemical before Eid day in order to protect the people from carona virus.

He further said that 90 vehicles of the company would be operated in cleanlinessdrive in the city.