UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cleanliness Plan For City Devised

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 03:42 PM

Cleanliness plan for city devised

Bahawalpur Waste Management Company (BWMC) has devised a plan for cleanliness arrangements in the city on Eidul Fitr

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Bahawalpur Waste Management Company (BWMC) has devised a plan for cleanliness arrangements in the city on Eidul Fitr.

This was stated by Chief Executive Officer, BWMC, Muhammad Naeem Akhhtar in a press release issued here on Friday.

He said that all officers, sanitary inspectors and sanitary staff would perform duty during Eid holidays. He said that all mosques and eidgahs would be disinfected with anti-infection chemical before Eid day in order to protect the people from carona virus.

He further said that 90 vehicles of the company would be operated in cleanlinessdrive in the city.

Related Topics

Holidays Company Vehicles Bahawalpur All From

Recent Stories

PIA passenger plane crashes near Karachi airport

50 seconds ago

Pogba sends Eid greetings through Dubai Sports Cou ..

11 minutes ago

Japan Plans to Participate in RIMPAC Naval Drills ..

55 seconds ago

Pakistani International Airlines Confirms Crash of ..

57 seconds ago

UK Gov't Plans 'Project Defend' to Reduce Reliance ..

59 seconds ago

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Pakistan Sur ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.