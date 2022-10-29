UrduPoint.com

Cleanliness, Plantation Campaign Underway

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Cleanliness, plantation campaign underway

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :Cleanliness and plantation campaign by Municipal Corporation Sialkot and Municipal Committee Sambrial was going on successfully in the city under Clean and Green campaign.

The teams of both organizations planted dozens of trees on Circular Road, Kashmir Road, Sialkot Wazirabad Road, while work to clean the highways and improve greenbelt was continue.

Municipal Corporation Sialkot chief officer Zubair Wattoo said that under the Clean and Green Sialkot campaign, saplings were planted on two main highways of the city (Kashmir Road and Circular Road) on Friday.

He said that greenbelts on both sides of the road were also being rehabilitated while the soil around the medians was also being cleared.

On the other hand, the team of Municipal Committee Sambrial cleaned Sialkot WazirabadRoad and fixed the medians and planted a large number of trees.

