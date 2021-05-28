Cleanliness programme 'Khidmat ap ki dehleez per' continues

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :The 40 complaints received on portal under 'Khidmat ap ki dehleez per' programme were addressed in the district on first day.

The special cleanliness operation was continued on second day under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi.

He directed the local government officials to accelerate the cleanliness operation and cancelled the vacations of all officials, sanitary supervisors, area incharge and sanitary workers.

The waste was lifted from various areas of the city and desilting of sewerage lines was also made.

DC conducted meeting with municipal committee officials at camp office and ACs at Tehsil level and directed to make 'Khidmat ap ki dehleez per' programme successful at any cost.

According to district administration spokesman, 2231 activities were conducted during last 24 hours and complaints received at App were being resolved on priority.