Cleanliness programme launched in 1,568 Sialkot villages

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mehmood Awan has said that the historic cleanliness programme 'Ab Gaon Chamkein Gay' has been started in 1,568 villages of the district.

Addressing the convention of Sialkot District Numberdars, he said 372 sanitary workers had been appointed to 124 rural councils, and 124 loader rickshaws were being purchased. He said committees had been formed at the union council level in which representatives of the departments concerned including Numdar, UC Secretary, Revenue, Health have been included which will play its role in making this program successful.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Muhammad Iqbal, Additional SP Zia, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Ghulam Sarwar and Numberdarans Association District Sialkot GM Masoomi besides numberdarans from across the district participated.

Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan said that 'Ab Gaon Chamkein Gay' was a historic programme. He said the Punjab government was spending Rs 8 billion on initiation of the programme, but it would proceed on a no-loss-no-profit basis and taxes would be collected at the UC level and Numberdars would play an important role in tax collection.

He said that to make the 'numberdaari system' strong and energetic, they would be issued cards and office and their role in the transfer of lands would also be restored.

SP Investigation Ziaullah, Numberdarans Association District Sialkot GM Masoomi and well-known religious scholar Molana Imran Bashir also addressed the event and welcomed the village cleaning programme and assured their full cooperation to make it successful.