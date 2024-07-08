Cleanliness, Security Situation Reviewed For Muharram
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2024 | 08:22 PM
Chairman, Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui Town Committe, Tariq Chuhan on Monday visited several areas of his Union Council (UC) and reviewed the cleanliness situation
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Chairman, Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui Town Committe, Tariq Chuhan on Monday visited several areas of his Union Council (UC) and reviewed the cleanliness situation.
He directed the Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) officials to ensure cleanliness and also install street lights in each street and corner.
Chuhan also checked security measures at different Imambargahs and blockades to maintain peace and to avert any untoward incident.
He said that arrangements had been finalized for peaceful holding of Muharram and all the stakeholders have been taken into confidence in this regard.
Recent Stories
Deputy PM Dar gets briefing on railways development projects
Rain forecast for Karachi
England great Anderson 'at peace' with Test retirement
Man sent to jail over nonpayment of maintenance allowance
Overbilling is just propaganda: FESCO Spokesman
Three industrial units closed over default of WASA bills
NDMA convenes DRC meeting to strengthen coordination for Monsoon Season 2024
BISE Faisalabad announces position holders names in matric exam
PM directs party parliamentarians to focus on public welfare, Balochistan's deve ..
IWMB's Margalla Rescue Centre received around 3-4 dehydrated kites daily during ..
CM approves Roshan Gharana Program to provide solar panels to citizens
Govt, academia, industry troika imperative to gain economic sustainability
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Deputy PM Dar gets briefing on railways development projects38 seconds ago
-
Rain forecast for Karachi41 seconds ago
-
Man sent to jail over nonpayment of maintenance allowance45 seconds ago
-
Overbilling is just propaganda: FESCO Spokesman1 hour ago
-
Three industrial units closed over default of WASA bills1 hour ago
-
NDMA convenes DRC meeting to strengthen coordination for Monsoon Season 20241 hour ago
-
PM directs party parliamentarians to focus on public welfare, Balochistan's development1 hour ago
-
IWMB's Margalla Rescue Centre received around 3-4 dehydrated kites daily during heatwave1 hour ago
-
CM approves Roshan Gharana Program to provide solar panels to citizens1 hour ago
-
Govt, academia, industry troika imperative to gain economic sustainability1 hour ago
-
PFA shuts down two food points, imposes Rs1.7m fine on FBOs1 hour ago
-
NUST think tank holds seminar on “US-China Strategic Competition: Options for Pakistan”1 hour ago