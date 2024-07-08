Cleanliness, security situation reviewed for Muharram

(@FahadShabbir)

Chairman, Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui Town Committe, Tariq Chuhan on Monday visited several areas of his Union Council (UC) and reviewed the cleanliness situation

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Chairman, Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui Town Committe, Tariq Chuhan on Monday visited several areas of his Union Council (UC) and reviewed the cleanliness situation.

He directed the Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) officials to ensure cleanliness and also install street lights in each street and corner.

Chuhan also checked security measures at different Imambargahs and blockades to maintain peace and to avert any untoward incident.

He said that arrangements had been finalized for peaceful holding of Muharram and all the stakeholders have been taken into confidence in this regard.