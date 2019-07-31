Cleanliness seminar held in Faisalabad

The Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) in collaboration with the district education authority held an awareness seminar on "Importance of Cleanliness" here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) : The Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) in collaboration with the district education authority held an awareness seminar on "Importance of Cleanliness" here on Wednesday.

MPA Ch Latif Nazar was the chief guest while CEO FWMC Kashif Raza Awan, CEO Education Authority Ali Ahmed Sian, GM Operations Col (retd) Aamad Iqbal Gill and education officers across the district were among the participants.

Latif Nazar said that cleanliness should be fulfilled with a responsibility so that clean and pollution-free environment could be provided to the next generation.