Cleanliness, Sewerage Two Main Issues Of Multan: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 08:54 PM

Cleanliness, sewerage two main issues of Multan: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that cleanliness and sewerage are two main issues of the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that cleanliness and sewerage are two main issues of the city.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held to distribute motorcycles among Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) sector in-charges as chief guest at the Circuit House here on Saturday.

He said cleanliness system was gradually improving in Multan due to better management of the company.

He hoped that cleanliness system would improve further due to availability of motorcycles to the company sector in-charges.

He appreciated Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak over improvement in the cleanliness system of the city.

Managing Director MWMC Nasir Shahzad Dogar briefed the foreign minister about hiring 300 sanitary workers and 25 drivers through third-party contractor.

He said the new workers would be deployed at Union Councils, adding tenders for procurement of 500 handcarts, waste drums and 300 containers had been floated.

He said the MWMC board of directors (BoD) had given approval for procurement of new machinery.

He said public and private schools were bound to install waste drums in front of their schools.

