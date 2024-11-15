Cleanliness Situation Reviewed In Sargodha
Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2024 | 05:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Sargodha Divisional Commissioner Jahanzaib Khan Awan conducted inspected various city areas to review cleanliness efforts, here on Friday.
He visited Lahore Road, Shaheen Abad Sillanwali Road, Ajnala Road, Muhammadi Colony, Iqbal Colony areas, accompanied by Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Zoya Bloach and other officers concerned.
The commissioner directed Metropolitan Corporation Sargodha (MCS) teams to promptly clear stagnant water and litter in the localities. He also instructed Water Company to clean the drain located between Johar Colony and Ajnala localities.
He stressed that accumulated waste and stagnant water in neighborhoods contribute to odours and health risks. He stressed that maintaining cleanliness was a shared responsibility between municipal departments and residents.
"Citizens are urged to keep their streets clean and dispose of waste properly in designated bins. Without public cooperation, effective street cleaning is challenging. The administrative machinery has been instructed to clear the areas promptly. Assistant Commissioners are tasked with overseeing operations and checking underpasses to ensure effective water drainage," he added.
The commissioner stressed the importance of active teams from Municipal Corporation and other departments concern in their respective areas. Machinery in underpasses must be operational to ensure timely responses and avoid disruptions to citizen movement. Emergency teams are on standby to ensure smooth transit and address any drainage issues promptly.
