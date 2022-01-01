Cleanliness arrangements improved remarkably in the city following successful strategy adopted by Commissioner Multan Dr Irshad Ahmed to visit two union councils in a week

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Cleanliness arrangements improved remarkably in the city following successful strategy adopted by Commissioner Multan Dr Irshad Ahmed to visit two union councils in a week.

There are 68 union council in city and the Commissioner completed visit of 35 union councils.

The officials were given prior information about the visit. The staff of Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) and Water & Sanitation Authority (WASA) cleaned union councils thoroughly. After it, the routine cleanliness remained continue to facilitate masses. Similarly, the staffers also resolve sewerage problems. The parks in the union councils were also cleaned.

The citizens namely Rashid Qureshi, Asim Jandran, Hafiz Salman and many others expressed pleasures over the cleanliness arrangements. The citizen that they observed remarkable change in cleanliness culture of city. They also stressed upon authorities to focus on suburban areas, adjacent villages to city and new residential colonies also. The green belts were regularly monitored and cleaned. The trash and debris were being collected regularly to maintain beauty of the city. The city has eight flyovers and all were cleaned on daily basis.

According to official sources, the Commissioner also directed officials of WASA to speed up their ongoing projects in the city to facilitate masses.