Cleanliness to be ensured on Muharram 9, 10

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has completed arrangements to ensure best cleanliness in the city during 9th and 10th Muharram-ul-Haram.

According to LWMC sources here on Friday, additional machinery and staff had been deputed in provincial capital for maintaining neat and clean environment.

As per the plan, proper cleanliness would be ensured in the surroundings of 110 Imambargahs in the city.

More than 600 workers would perform their duties as per the plan, sources added.

Sources urged the people to cooperate with the LWMC to keep the city clean.