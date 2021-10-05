UrduPoint.com

Cleanliness Week Ends In AJK

Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has appreciated district administration and all department concerned for successfully conducting cleanliness week with missionary spirit in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, after the completion of a special cleanliness week in the cities, PM said the government has achieved the goal of cleaning the cities with the joint efforts of all the departments under the leadership of the Azad Kashmir Chief Secretary.

Prime Minister said that at the same time the government was giving special attention to the construction and development of the state to bring about socio-economic changes in the lives of the people of the state.

Prime Minister reaffirmed his government's resolve to make Azad Kashmir a clean and developed region and make it a true paradise and added that all available resources will be channelized for the achievement of this objective.

He said that a special week would also be observed for resolving the problems of the people living at Line of Control (LoC).

He said the Azad Kashmir government will devote all its energies to fulfill the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and the promises made with the people during the election campaign would also be fulfilled.

