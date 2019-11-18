UrduPoint.com
Cleanliness Week Inaugurated

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 09:41 PM

The district administration has inaugurated cleanliness week under the Clean & Green Pakistan programme here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :The district administration has inaugurated cleanliness week under the Clean & Green Pakistan programme here on Monday.

In this connection, an awareness walk was held which started from Zial Council and culminated at Clock Tower Chowk after passing through Khaleeq Qureshi Road and Katcheri Bazaar.

The participants were carrying placards inscribed with slogans regarding significance and importance of cleanliness and tree plantation.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib, MNA Faizullah Kamoka, Commissioner Mehmud Javed Bhatti, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali and others participated in the walk.

President FCCI Rao Sikandar Azam, head of Supreme Anjuman Tajran Sh. Aslam Bhalli, General Secretary Anjuman Tajran City Mehmud Alam Jatt, other traders, business community, students and a large number of people belonging to different walks of life also joined it.

Addressing people at Clock Tower Chowk, Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had given the vision regarding Clean & Green Pakistan and:" We will make the programme a success for the survival of new generation." He said that a collective role of the society was vital to keep the environment neat and clean. He said:" We should keep roads, bazaars and streets clean as we paid attention on cleanliness in our homes." MNA Faizullah Kamoka, Commissioner Mehmud Javed Bhatti and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali highlighted the objectives of celebrating the cleanliness week.

