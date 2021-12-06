Cleanliness week starts in city Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :The cleanliness week started under the aegis of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) here on Monday.

Under the campaign, cleanliness of sewerage and drains will be made in different parts of the city.

In this connection, MPA Shakeel Shahid and Managing Director WASA Jabbar Anwar visited different areas including islam Nagar, Iqbal Stadium, Riaz Shahid Chowk and reviewed the cleanliness of streets and de-silting of sewerage lines and drains.

MPS Shakeel Shahid said that de-silting campaign was a positive step taken by the WASA which will be helpful for drainage of water in next monsoon season.

MD WASA Jabbar Anwar said that WASA was striving hard for the provision of quality facilities and provision of drinking water and sewerage facilities despite limited resources.

Deputy Managing Director Adnan Nisar, Deputy Director Drainage Shahid Gill and others were present on the occasion.