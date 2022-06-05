Cleanliness work at Multan Cricket Stadium near completion

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :The cleanliness and renovation work of Multan Cricket Stadium entered into its final stages for ODI series, being played between Pakistan and West Indies Cricket Team from June 8,2022.

Workers of Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) are busy in polishing the stadium despite the holiday on Sunday, said official sources.

Chairs of all the pavilion of the Stadium have been washed completely. Similarly, the lawns and routes from the Stadium to Vehari Chowk is being cleaned. Apart from this, vacant plots of Fatima Jinnah Town and nearby residential colonies are also being paved for parking of vehicles of Cricket fans. On Sunday, MWMC's Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Farooq Dogar visited the cricket stadium to inspect cleanliness arrangements and also issued certain instructions.