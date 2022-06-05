UrduPoint.com

Cleanliness Work At Multan Cricket Stadium Near Completion

Sumaira FH Published June 05, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Cleanliness work at Multan Cricket Stadium near completion

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :The cleanliness and renovation work of Multan Cricket Stadium entered into its final stages for ODI series, being played between Pakistan and West Indies Cricket Team from June 8,2022.

Workers of Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) are busy in polishing the stadium despite the holiday on Sunday, said official sources.

Chairs of all the pavilion of the Stadium have been washed completely. Similarly, the lawns and routes from the Stadium to Vehari Chowk is being cleaned. Apart from this, vacant plots of Fatima Jinnah Town and nearby residential colonies are also being paved for parking of vehicles of Cricket fans. On Sunday, MWMC's Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Farooq Dogar visited the cricket stadium to inspect cleanliness arrangements and also issued certain instructions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Multan Fatima Jinnah Company Vehicles Vehari June Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

5 hours ago
 Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above ' ..

Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above 'party politics', become symbol ..

14 hours ago
 Govt taking tough decisions in larger national int ..

Govt taking tough decisions in larger national interest: Rana Mashood

14 hours ago
 No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochist ..

No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochistan

15 hours ago
 Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing G ..

Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing Grain Issue During Lavrov's Vis ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.