Cleanliness work being monitored to achieve desired results

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Senior officers have been mobilized in the field for monitoring of cleanliness work as per the instruction of Lahore Waste Management Company Chief Executive Officer Ali Anan Qamar.

According to LWMC sources here on Monday, Deputy CEO Fahad Mehmood and Operations Deputy General Manager Bilal Ashraf visited Aziz Bhatti Town and Wagah Town to review the cleanliness arrangements.

CEO LWMC Ali Anan Qamar said that transfer postings were inevitable for ensuring better service delivery.

Town Manager Abdul Rauf from Wagah Town and Town Manager Sumaira Nisar from Shalimar Town had been removed from their posts. Both officers would report to the head office. Meanwhile, Ali Shahid Butt would take charge of Wagah Town and the responsibility of Shalimar Town had been entrusted to Hasan Sohail.

From Allama Iqbal Town, Town Manager Umar Fayaz had been removed from the first shift, and the responsibilities had been entrusted to Shakeel Wahid Chaudhry.

Manager Rana Faisal would be responsible for the morning shift as well as the second shift in Nishtar Town. Notifications of all transfer postings had been issued.

Furthermore, LWMC operation teams were determined to make Lahore clean and green. Scraping was being carried out in 9 towns of Lahore due to smog.

Deputy CEO Fahad Mehmood and DGM Operations Bilal Ashraf reviewed cleanliness situation in Dharampura, Mughalpura, Lal Pul, Harbanspura, Jalu Park, Barki Road and around Ghurki hospital.

Ali Anan Qamar further said that negligence in cleanliness matters was not acceptable at all.