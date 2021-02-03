UrduPoint.com
Cleanliness Work Carried Out For Pak Vs S.Africa Test Match

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 06:00 PM

Cleanliness work carried out for Pak vs S.Africa test match

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :On the eve of Pakistan South Africa test match, the sanitary workers carried out cleanliness work to ensure sanitation and provide clean and waste free surroundings to the cricket lovers.

Mechanical sweeping and washing was carried out inside the stadium, adjoining areas and on the double road.

A spokesman said that sanitary workers would remain in and around the stadium during five days cricket match to carry out best cleanliness arrangements.

