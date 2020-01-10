UrduPoint.com
Cleanliness Work Continuing In Lahore, Contract Not Ended Yet

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 11:11 PM

Cleanliness work continuing in Lahore, contract not ended yet

A contract between Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) and international contractors is not yet ended

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :A contract between Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) and international contractors is not yet ended.

A spokesman for the LWMC said on Friday, that cleanliness operation in the city was continuing without any interruption as there was time in contract expiry.

He said people must contact helpline 1139 and use LWMC application in case of any complaint besides cooperating with the company in maintaining neat and clean environment in the provincial capital.

