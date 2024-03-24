Cleanliness Work In 325 Villages In Progress
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2024 | 01:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) The cleanliness of 325 villages of the district was progressing successfully
under the 'Suthera Punjab Programme'.
This was stated by District Council Chief Officer Ulfat Shahzad while reviewing
the cleanliness drive in District Council Sialkot. He said that 1400 trolleys
had been deployed to lift garbage from the dumping points while water filtration
plants had been fully activated in 8 urban union councils of the district council
and a campaign was underway to remove encroachments.
He said that temporary and permanent encroachments from Ugoki Road
and Wazirabad Road had been demolished.
He said that under the patronage of Deputy Commissioner/Administrator District
Council Muhammad Zulqarnain District Council Sialkot plantation, cleanliness,
removal of encroachments, water filtration, elimination of wall chalking and
de-silting of water channels including daily basis of other affairs of the District
Council were in progress and report and in this regard, was being sent to the
Punjab government.
The CO District Council said that the District Council Sialkot was determined
to improve the quality of municipal services.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm
Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..
SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FGEHA launches operations against illegal construction in G-122 minutes ago
-
CM felicitates Hindu community on Holi2 minutes ago
-
Human Rights activist for improving physical, mental health of PWDs22 minutes ago
-
Govt district schools facing shortage of 3500 teachers41 minutes ago
-
Trend of iftar parties witnesses rise in second Ashra of Ramazan42 minutes ago
-
UN and UNSC play crucial role in promoting peace, resolving disputes52 minutes ago
-
Firing incident kill 6 persons, other six critically injured52 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs strict action against profiteers, hoarders52 minutes ago
-
IIOJK people struggling for UN-pledged right to self-determination52 minutes ago
-
Youth found dead under mysterious circumstances in Budgam52 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 1500 kg of adulterated tea1 hour ago
-
One mln saplings to be planted in Rwp district under spring plantation drive 20241 hour ago