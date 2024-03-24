Open Menu

Cleanliness Work In 325 Villages In Progress

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2024 | 01:50 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) The cleanliness of 325 villages of the district was progressing successfully

under the 'Suthera Punjab Programme'.

This was stated by District Council Chief Officer Ulfat Shahzad while reviewing

the cleanliness drive in District Council Sialkot. He said that 1400 trolleys

had been deployed to lift garbage from the dumping points while water filtration

plants had been fully activated in 8 urban union councils of the district council

and a campaign was underway to remove encroachments.

He said that temporary and permanent encroachments from Ugoki Road

and Wazirabad Road had been demolished.

He said that under the patronage of Deputy Commissioner/Administrator District

Council Muhammad Zulqarnain District Council Sialkot plantation, cleanliness,

removal of encroachments, water filtration, elimination of wall chalking and

de-silting of water channels including daily basis of other affairs of the District

Council were in progress and report and in this regard, was being sent to the

Punjab government.

The CO District Council said that the District Council Sialkot was determined

to improve the quality of municipal services.

