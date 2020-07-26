UrduPoint.com
Cleanliness Work In Cattle Markets

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 12:32 AM

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) on Saturday carried out special cleanliness work in all cattle markets of the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) on Saturday carried out special cleanliness work in all cattle markets of the city.

According to the LWMC sources, the company also organized special awareness camps in markets to sensitize people about cleanliness.

The sources said the LWMC mobilizers were continuously highlighting the importance of cleanliness among animal sellers and buyers.

It is pertinent to mention here that cleanliness measures were taken in cattle markets in connectionwith the LWMC a week-long cleanliness drive in the city prior to Eid.

