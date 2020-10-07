Cleanliness work underway for Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) has carried out a special cleanliness work to ensure that routes of the mourning procession on the Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) are cleared.

According to spokesman of RWMC, cleanliness operation was being done as per a devised plan to maintain overall cleanliness in the city by efficiently sweeping, collecting and transporting waste generated.

Procession routes and Imambargahs were being washed and mechanical sweeping was also being done in that regard.

He said that officials has been directed to monitor cleanliness in the vicinity of Imambargahs and mourning procession routes, adding strict action would be taken against those showing negligence in their duties.

The company has also deputed workers with the main processions of Chehlum in Rawalpindi and Murree cities to maintain cleanliness up to the mark.