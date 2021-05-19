Cleansing, desilting work of Nullah Lai starts

On the direction of Commissioner Rawalpindi Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah, dredging and desilting work of Nallah Lai has been started and monitoring teams have been formed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :On the direction of Commissioner Rawalpindi Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah, dredging and desilting work of Nallah Lai has been started and monitoring teams have been formed.

The Director Local Government and Community Development Amna Rafique who led the monitoring team, along with WASA officials, inspected the cleaning work of Nallah Lai on Gawalmandi.

Earlier, while briefing the Commissioner Rawalpindi on the cleaning of Nallah Lai, WASA Managing Director said that the Punjab government has given a grant of Rs 30 million to WASA Rawalpindi this financial year.

The WASA will work to clean the drain from Katarian, Murree Road and adjoining areas. The obstacles in the flow of water under and around the bridges would be removed.

The silt and solid waste dumps in Nallah Lai would also be lifted through heavy machinery.

The Wasa MD said the cleaning work of Nalla Lai will be completed before the start of monsoon.

He further said that the WASA has finalized the monsoon 2021 plan like every year which includes cleaning of sewerage lines, annual cleaning of Nallah Lai as well as inspection of WASA machinery and possible floods.

This includes the formation of teams to deal with the cleaning of sewerage lines which has been completed while the machinery used in the monsoon including 6 suction machines, 5 jetting machines, 28 dewatering sets and 24 water bowsers.

All the machinery is in working condition.

The cleaning of small and big drains and nullahs of the city will be completed by the Municipal Corporation and Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC).

The commissioner while instructing the concerned authorities said that the work of cleaning the drains should be completed on time. So that the city of Rawalpindi can be saved from floods devastations. Negligence will not be tolerated on the quality of work, he added.

WASA Chairman Tariq Murtaza appealed the residents along Nuallah Lai to avoid throwing and dumping solid waste into Nullah Lai because this creates hindrances to the flow of Nullah which results in flooding during monsoon season. However he made it clear that strict action would be taken against those who are practicing this illegal activity.