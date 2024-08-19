Cleanup drive underway Nowshera Virkan

NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) Under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Naveed Haider, a cleanup operation is currently in progress along the Tatle Ali Road in Nowshera Virkan, on Monday.

According to AC Office, this initiative is being carried out on the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala, Muhammad Tariq Qureshi, as part of the Suthra Punjab program.

According to the details, piles of dirt and garbage had been accumulating on the sides of Tatle Ali Road.

Asistant Commissioner Naveed Haider personally oversaw the cleanup, with the sanitation staff diligently gathering the waste from both sides of the road and transporting it to the designated dumping site.

The local residents living along Tatle Ali Road have also been advised to refrain from littering and maintaining a clean environment in the area.

