Cleanup Operation: 4 Truckloads Of Goods, 50 Carts Seized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2025 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The district administration of Lahore has launched a significant operation against encroachments, resulting in the seizure of 4 truckloads of confiscated items and over 50 carts.

The operation is ongoing, and three lawbreakers have been arrested. Anti-encroachment operations were carried out across the city, including areas such as Haji Camp, Sabzi Mandi, and Aziz Bhatti Town.

In preparation for the 21st Ramadan procession, all flexes and banners along the procession routes were removed. Acting on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Lahore, action was also taken against illegal constructions along the River Ravi.

The Traffic Police have been instructed to monitor illegal parking on roads.

DC Syed Musa Raza emphasized that ensuring smooth traffic flow and facilitating citizens are the top priorities of the administration. He stated that indiscriminate action against encroachments will continue without any compromise. The district administration remains committed to maintaining order and addressing violations of the law to ensure the city's development and the convenience of its residents.

