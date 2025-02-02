Cleanup operation continues in Kot Momin

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, an intensive anti-encroachment operation is in full swing in tehsil Kot Momin under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Mehtab Khan on Sunday.

According to a press release issued here, the Chief Officer Municipal Committee (CO MC), encroachment teams carried out operations at Salim Road, Muazzamabad Adda, Bhalwal Road, and Halalpur Chowk, removing all temporary encroachments and demolishing permanent structures using heavy machinery.

The operation was conducted with the support of police and revenue staff. AC Kot Momin, Mehtab Khan, reaffirmed that the crackdown would continue daily until all encroachments are eliminated.

He warned that those who attempt to re-establish illegal structures would face heavy fines, business closures, and legal action. He urged traders and shopkeepers to cooperate with the administration in keeping Kot Momin clean, organized, and free from encroachments.