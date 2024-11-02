Open Menu

Cleanup Operation Intensified In Multan

Faizan Hashmi Published November 02, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Cleanup operation intensified in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) The Multan Development Authority (MDA) has intensified its anti-encroachment crackdown on the directives of Director General Rana Saleem Ahmed Khan Here on Saturday.

MDA enforcement teams successfully cleared illegal encroachments in key areas, including Northern Bypass, Model Town Chowk, Bahadurpur, Qasim Pur Colony, and BCG Chowk and surrounding areas.

According to a spokesperson for MDA, the operations are in full alignment with the Punjab government’s vision for a cleaner, greener province. The enforcement teams are conducting daily raids across various locations and markets to ensure adherence to regulations. The spokesperson stressed the importance of maintaining cleanliness and warned that strict actions will be taken against individuals or groups involved in encroachments. He urged citizens to cooperate with the team and discourage elements involved in spoiling the beauty of the city.

Related Topics

Multan Government Of Punjab Market

Recent Stories

Int’l Day to end impunity for crimes against jou ..

Int’l Day to end impunity for crimes against journalists today

2 hours ago
 Pakistan beat South Africa to quality for semi-fin ..

Pakistan beat South Africa to quality for semi-finals in Hong Kong Super Sixes

2 hours ago
 For how long will residents of Lahore continue to ..

For how long will residents of Lahore continue to face high-level of Smog?

3 hours ago
 Smog badly hits Lahore as AQI crosses 1067 points

Smog badly hits Lahore as AQI crosses 1067 points

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2024

8 hours ago
Spain flood deaths top 200, more troops join rescu ..

Spain flood deaths top 200, more troops join rescue

17 hours ago
 Algerian Embassy marks 70th National Day in Islama ..

Algerian Embassy marks 70th National Day in Islamabad

17 hours ago
 Death toll rises to 12 in Serbia train station roo ..

Death toll rises to 12 in Serbia train station roof collapse: minister

17 hours ago
 Roof collapse kills eight at Serbia train station: ..

Roof collapse kills eight at Serbia train station: minister

17 hours ago
 Information Minister vows to revive PTV’s lost g ..

Information Minister vows to revive PTV’s lost glory

17 hours ago
 Imran’s fight for power not people: Pakistan Mu ..

Imran’s fight for power not people: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sena ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan