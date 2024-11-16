Cleanup Operation Intensified In Multan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2024 | 04:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) A large-scale anti-encroachment operation is in full swing, as the Municipal Corporation has taken significant steps to clear encroachments in various areas, including Vehari Road, Hussain Agahi and Ghanta Ghar, Shalimar Colony and Chugi Number 9 here on Saturday.
During these operations, the municipal corporation teams removed encroachments and goods from public spaces. According to a spokesman,Commissioner Multan Maryam Khan instructed the authorities concerned to adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards encroachments.He warned that strict action would be taken against those failing to comply with the government directives and legal measures would be implemented against violators to maintain the momentum of this initiative.
