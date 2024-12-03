Open Menu

Cleanup Operation Intensified In Multan

Umer Jamshaid Published December 03, 2024

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) The Multan Development Authority (MDA) continues a cleanup operation in the city under the directives of Director General Rana Saleem Ahmed Khan here on Tuesday.

MDA enforcement teams successfully removed illegal encroachments from several key areas, including Rasheed Abad, Khanewal Road, Eid Ghah Road, Chungi Number 9, Metro Route along with surrounding areas.

According to an MDA spokesperson, these actions are part of the Punjab government’s vision for a cleaner and greener Punjab and to ensuring the city remains organized and encroachment free. MDA teams have been conducting daily operations in various markets and streets to enforce these directives.

The spokesperson stressed that strict action will be taken against those involved in encroachments, urging citizens to support the initiative by discouraging elements involved in spoiling beauty of the city.

