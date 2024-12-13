Cleanup Operation Intensified In Multan
Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2024 | 08:23 PM
The Multan Development Authority (MDA) has continue crackdown on anti-encroachment across the city under the directives of Director General Rana Saleem Ahmed Khan here on Friday
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The Multan Development Authority (MDA) has continue crackdown on anti-encroachment across the city under the directives of Director General Rana Saleem Ahmed Khan here on Friday.
MDA enforcement teams successfully removed illegal encroachments from several key areas, including Shah Rukn-e-alam, T Chowk, Madni Chowk, Sabzi mandi, General Bus Stand and Bcg Chowk and surrounding areas.
According to an MDA spokesperson, these actions are part of the Punjab government’s vision for a Cleaner and Greener Punjab, to ensuring the city remains organized and encroachment free. MDA teams have been conducting daily operations in various markets and streets to enforce these directives.
The spokesperson stressed that strict action will be taken against those involved in encroachments, urging citizens to support the initiative by discouraging elements involved in spoiling beauty of the city.
Recent Stories
Punjab govt launches crackdown on environmental violators
Customs seizes smuggled goods worth over Rs 30m from Jaffar Express
TTP could become al-Qaeda's arm to destabilize Afghanistan's neighbours, Pakista ..
Cleanup operation intensified in Multan
Police promotes 10 clerks
Sri Lankan’s Defence Services Command, Staff College bestows top honor on Pak ..
CM Murad directs BOR to rewrite Record of Rights, clear 446,000 suspicious entri ..
2 Killed at M-3 Motorway Crash
GCU, CSA sign MoU to promote academic, professional collaboration
KSrelief stands by Pakistan, its people in thick and thin: Saudi Ambassador
Rs 800,000 fine imposed in industrial units over pollution
28 named in FIR after brawl outside court over land dispute
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab govt launches crackdown on environmental violators43 seconds ago
-
Customs seizes smuggled goods worth over Rs 30m from Jaffar Express45 seconds ago
-
Cleanup operation intensified in Multan2 minutes ago
-
Police promotes 10 clerks2 minutes ago
-
Sri Lankan’s Defence Services Command, Staff College bestows top honor on Pak Navy2 minutes ago
-
CM Murad directs BOR to rewrite Record of Rights, clear 446,000 suspicious entries2 minutes ago
-
2 Killed at M-3 Motorway Crash12 minutes ago
-
GCU, CSA sign MoU to promote academic, professional collaboration6 minutes ago
-
KSrelief stands by Pakistan, its people in thick and thin: Saudi Ambassador12 minutes ago
-
Rs 800,000 fine imposed in industrial units over pollution12 minutes ago
-
28 named in FIR after brawl outside court over land dispute12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner launches tobacco free cycling rally12 minutes ago