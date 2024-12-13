Open Menu

Cleanup Operation Intensified In Multan

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2024 | 08:23 PM

The Multan Development Authority (MDA) has continue crackdown on anti-encroachment across the city under the directives of Director General Rana Saleem Ahmed Khan here on Friday

MDA enforcement teams successfully removed illegal encroachments from several key areas, including Shah Rukn-e-alam, T Chowk, Madni Chowk, Sabzi mandi, General Bus Stand and Bcg Chowk and surrounding areas.

According to an MDA spokesperson, these actions are part of the Punjab government’s vision for a Cleaner and Greener Punjab, to ensuring the city remains organized and encroachment free. MDA teams have been conducting daily operations in various markets and streets to enforce these directives.

The spokesperson stressed that strict action will be taken against those involved in encroachments, urging citizens to support the initiative by discouraging elements involved in spoiling beauty of the city.

