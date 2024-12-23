Cleanup Operation Intensified In Multan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 23, 2024 | 06:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The Multan Development Authority (MDA) continued an anti-encroachment operation across the city under the directives of Director General Rana Saleem Ahmed Khan here on Monday.
MDA enforcement teams successfully removed illegal encroachments from several key areas, including Kalma Chowk, Nawan Shehr, Aziz Hotel Chowak, Double Phatak and surrounding areas.
According to an MDA spokesperson, these actions are part of the Punjab government’s vision for a cleaner and greener Punjab, to ensuring the city remains organized and encroachment free. MDA teams have been conducting daily operations in various markets and streets to enforce these directives.
The spokesperson stressed that strict action will be taken against those involved in encroachments, urging citizens to support the initiative by discouraging elements involved in spoiling the beauty of the city.
