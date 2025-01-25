Cleanup operation intensified in Multan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) The Multan district administration continued crackdown on encroachments across the city, here on Saturday.

The enforcement teams removed illegal encroachments from several key areas including Hussain Agahi, Gulshan Market and Mumtazaabad.

According to a district administration spokesperson, the operation involved the use of heavy machinery to demolish unauthorised constructions. The task force teams also dismantled illegal sheds and cleared pathways to ensure smooth pedestrian and vehicular movement.