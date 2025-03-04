Open Menu

Cleanup Operation Intensified In Multan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Cleanup operation intensified in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) The Multan Development Authority (MDA) continued a crackdown against encroachments across the city under the directives of Director General Rana Saleem Ahmed Khan here on Tuesday.

MDA enforcement teams removed illegal encroachments from several key areas, including

Chungai Number 9, Bosan Road, Tehsil Chowk, Northern Bypass and Khan Village and surrounding areas.

According to an MDA spokesperson, these actions are part of the Punjab government’s vision for a cleaner and greener Punjab, to ensuring the city remains organized and encroachment-free. MDA teams have been conducting daily operations in markets and streets to enforce these directives.

The spokesperson stressed that strict action will be taken against those involved in encroachments, urging citizens to support the initiative by discouraging elements involved in spoiling the beauty of the city.

Recent Stories

Airbus planning to manufacture A400M components in ..

Airbus planning to manufacture A400M components in UAE

10 minutes ago
 Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development offers new ..

Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development offers new financial package for entrepr ..

55 minutes ago
 On behalf of UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed arri ..

On behalf of UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Cairo to attend Extraor ..

1 hour ago
 Sandbox Dubai strikes first global partnership wit ..

Sandbox Dubai strikes first global partnership with AI Centre Hamburg

2 hours ago
 AIM Congress 2025 hosts TradeTech Forum on April 8

AIM Congress 2025 hosts TradeTech Forum on April 8

2 hours ago
 Arabian Travel Market 2025 to open April 28 in Dub ..

Arabian Travel Market 2025 to open April 28 in Dubai

2 hours ago
AD Ports Group prepares to receive Panamax cranes ..

AD Ports Group prepares to receive Panamax cranes for new terminal in Egypt

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance, Abu Dhabi University cooperat ..

Ministry of Finance, Abu Dhabi University cooperate in developing research, trai ..

2 hours ago
 Federal Supreme Court rejects appeals in 'Terroris ..

Federal Supreme Court rejects appeals in 'Terrorist Justice and Dignity Organisa ..

2 hours ago
 Matriculation exams: Punjab education minister war ..

Matriculation exams: Punjab education minister warns cheating mafia of strict ac ..

3 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs4800 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs4800 per tola in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 'Imran Khan rejects possibility of any deal despit ..

'Imran Khan rejects possibility of any deal despite govt tactics'

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan