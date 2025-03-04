Cleanup operation intensified in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) The Multan Development Authority (MDA) continued a crackdown against encroachments across the city under the directives of Director General Rana Saleem Ahmed Khan here on Tuesday.

MDA enforcement teams removed illegal encroachments from several key areas, including

Chungai Number 9, Bosan Road, Tehsil Chowk, Northern Bypass and Khan Village and surrounding areas.

According to an MDA spokesperson, these actions are part of the Punjab government’s vision for a cleaner and greener Punjab, to ensuring the city remains organized and encroachment-free. MDA teams have been conducting daily operations in markets and streets to enforce these directives.

The spokesperson stressed that strict action will be taken against those involved in encroachments, urging citizens to support the initiative by discouraging elements involved in spoiling the beauty of the city.