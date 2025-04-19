Cleanup operation intensified in Multan

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) The Multan Development Authority (MDA) continued a crackdown on encroachments across the city under the directives of Director General Rana Saleem Ahmed Khan here on Saturday.

MDA enforcement teams successfully removed illegal encroachments from several key areas, Bosan Road, Northern Bypass , Bahadur Pur ,Model Town Chowk and Awan Chowk and surrounding areas.

According to an MDA spokesperson, these actions are part of the Punjab government’s vision for a cleaner and greener Punjab, to ensuring the city remains organized and encroachment-free. MDA teams have been conducting daily operations in various markets and streets to enforce the directives.The spokesperson stressed that strict action will be taken against those involved in encroachments, urging citizens to support the initiative by discouraging elements involved in spoiling the beauty of the city.